BREAKING NEWS: Person hit by train near Doncaster

A person has been hit by a train near Doncaster this afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1pm between Adwick and South Elmsall.

Passengers are warned to expect delays of up to an hour between Doncaster and Leeds until at least 3.30pm.

