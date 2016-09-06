BREAKING: Murder probe launched after attack in Sheffield city centre

A murder investigation has been launched after a man attacked in Sheffield city centre died.

The 37-year-old, who has not yet been named, who was found seriously injured in Devonshire Green, at 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 31st.

Police at West One Plaza

He was rushed to hospital but died last night.

Police officers initially called out to reports of the attack sealed off part of West One Plaza while inquiries were carried out at the scene.



Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore said: “The investigation surrounding what happened to the victim remains ongoing and we are now treating this as a murder investigation.



“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the West One Plaza and Devonshire Green area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 31.



“We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this matter and a post-mortem examination will be carried out later today to determine the exact cause of death.”



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.