BREAKING: Man wanted over Sheffield murder now in custody

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Sheffield is in custody this morning.

Aaron Divers, aged 22, who was arrested in Sheffield yesterday, was circulated as 'wanted' by South Yorkshire Police three weeks ago.

His photograph was released and detectives said he was wanted 'in connection with a number of serious offences,' including the murder of Aseel Al-Essaie.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot in broad daylight in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on Saturday, February 18.

He had just pulled up for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.

Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.