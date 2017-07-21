BREAKING: Man shot in Sheffield street

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in a Sheffield street.

Police were called to Fairbank Road in Shirecliffe at about 5.20pm today after several calls that a man had been shot.

The crime scene investigation unit.

They arrived to find a man with 'suspected gunshot injuries'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"An investigation is underway and there is extensive police activity in the local area while officers gather information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Longley Avenue West, at the junction with Musgrave Crescent, is currently closed and is expected to remain so for some time. This may cause some traffic disruption so motorists are advised to plan alternative routes."

A police sniffer dog at work.

Police dogs and a crime scene investigation unit were also dispatched.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 723 of July 21.