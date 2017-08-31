BREAKING: Man killed in collision with train in Sheffield

A man died in a collision with a train in a Sheffield suburb it was confirmed today.

The 28-year-old was struck by a train at Chapeltown station at 5.26pm yesterday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene but the man, who has not been named, could not be saved.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Chapeltown station following reports of a person struck by a train.

"The call came into police at 5.26pm on Wednesday, August 30.

"Officers attended the scene alongside paramedics, sadly a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man’s family has been informed of his death.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Train services were halted yesterday while emergency services dealt with the incident but trains are running as normal today.