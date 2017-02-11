BREAKING: Man dies after crash between car and van in Sheffield

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash close to the Stocksbridge bypass.

Police were called to the fatal collision on the A616 road between Wortley and Tankersley at around 10.10am on Friday morning.

Witnesses are urged to come forward with information after a blue Vauxhall Astra and a white Mercedes van collided with each other.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 21-year-old man, sadly died at the scene and specialist officers are currently providing support to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"The driver of the Mercedes van was also taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

"If you saw what happened, or saw either of the cars prior to the collision, please call 101."

You can also email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 241 of February, 10 2017.