A man has been charged over a shooting during a disturbance in Sheffield.

Mustaffa Abdullah, aged 22, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, is accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during an incident in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, last Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound but has since been discharged.