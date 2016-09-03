BREAKING: Man attacked with machete at Sheffield pub

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked with a machete whilst drinking in a Sheffield pub.

Emergency services were called to the High Noon pub on Mosborough Road in Woodthorpe around 1.40pm earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Police told The Star that a man had 'run into the pub' with a machete before slashing a punter which caused a severe wound to the upper left arm, leaving a cut right down to the bone.

An eyewitness who saw what happened said the attack was 'completely unprovoked' and the man ran out of the pub where two cars were waiting for him before they 'skidded off'.

The eyewitness described the attacker as male of an 'Asian' origin in his 20s.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services received a call from the landlady of the High Noon pub at around 1.40pm today reporting that a male had run into the pub and struck another man on the arm with a machete.

"A 28-year-old man was taken to the Northern General Hospital in an ambulance and voluntarily discharged himself after medical staff treated to his injuries. The injured man will have to return to hospital for possible surgery on Monday.

It's understood South Yorkshire Police CID has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact police 101 quoting the incident number 615 of September 3, 2016.