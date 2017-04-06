BREAKING: Man attacked in Sheffield city centre may have been in collision earlier

A man attacked in Sheffield city centre this morning may have been involved in a collision earlier, police believe.

The man was found injured in West Street at around 3.50am today and was rushed to hospital, where he remains.

He was found close to the Broughton House office and apartment development at the junction with Holly Street, which police cordoned off while the area was searched.

Detectives investigating the attack believe the man may have been involved in a crash on Moore Street, on the city centre side of the roundabout at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, 20 minutes earlier.

A vehicle, believed to be the injured man's, has been recovered by officers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A man is in hospital this morning following a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.

"Emergency services were called to West Street at around 3.50am after the man was found injured near to Broughton House.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. A cordon was in place, but this has now been lifted."

He added: "It is believed that the injured man may have been involved in a collision a short time before the reported assault took place.

"That collision was reported to police at around 3.25am this morning on Moore Street, Sheffield.

"A vehicle, thought to be the injured man’s, has been recovered by officers.

"Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding both incidents."

Witnesses or anyone with information on either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.