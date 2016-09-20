BREAKING: Man arrested on suspicion of South Yorkshire murder

A report was received at around 8.10pm last night (Monday September 19) that a man's body had been discovered at a Barnsley property.

On attending the Castlereagh Street address, a 38-year-old man was found dead with injuries to his head.

A 27-year-old man, since arrested on suspicion of murder, is currently in police custody being questioned by investigating detectives.

