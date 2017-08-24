BREAKING: Man arrested for attempted murder after crash with children in car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a crash in which four children were seriously injured.

The 29-year-old was initially arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, but it has now been revealed that he is also being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was driving a car, carrying four children, which crashed into a pub in the Oxspring area of Barnsley in the early hours of yesterday.

At around 12.25am a grey Dacia Logan travelling along the A629 Copster Lane, from the direction of Thurgoland towards Hoylandswaine, left the road as it approached the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane and crashed into a pub.

Two girls, aged eight and seven, were seriously injured along with two boys, aged 21 months and nine-months old.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are continuing their enquiries into a single car collision in the Oxspring area of Barnsley, in which four children were injured.

"At around 12.25am on Wednesday, August 23, a grey Dacia Logan containing a 29-year-old man, two girls aged eight and seven-years-old and two baby boys, aged 21 and nine-months old, was travelling along the A629 Copster Lane, from the direction of Thurgoland towards Hoylandswaine.

"The car is believed to have left the road as it approached the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane and was in collision with the front wall of a pub. An investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"All four children remain in hospital at this time in serious conditions.

"The 29-year-old man driving the car was also taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

"He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. Last night the man was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."