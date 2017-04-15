Search

BREAKING: Major Sheffield road closed by police following crash

A major Sheffield road has been closed as emergency services deal with a crash this evening.

Police have closed Manchester Road, Rivelin, in both directions and motorists are being urged to avoid the area or take an alternative route.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please be aware road closures are in place in both directions on Manchester Road, Rivelin, Sheffield, due to a road traffic collision.

"There is no serious injuries but debris is on the road and it may take some time for it to be clear."

