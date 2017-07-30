BREAKING: M1 closed north of Sheffield after multi-vehicle crash

Part of the M1 north of Sheffield is shut after a crash involving several vehicles.

One northbound lane between junctions 35A and 36 remains closed because of the accident, which happened at about 6.30pm.

Highways England has warned it could take until 7.45pm for the road to fully clear.

Drivers have been advised to exit the M1 at junction 35A and take the A616 and the A6 to rejoin the motorway at junction 36.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the crash.