BREAKING: Large fire breaks out at derelict South Yorkshire college building

Firefighters are currently tackling a 'large blaze' at a fire former college building in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the Howard Building in Rotherham town centre at around 8.40am.

Up to six fire engines are thought to be tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that crews were still tackling the blaze at the four-storey building at around 9.50am.

More to follow.