BREAKING: Jail for Sheffield learner driver caught cheating during theory test

A Sheffield man has today been jailed for four months after he admitted cheating in a driving theory test - by having the right answers fed to him via a hidden Bluetooth device.

Zaid Khalif J Sultan, 46, of Calvert Road, Sheffield, was caught by Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency staff at the Nottingham test centre last February.

Besides a four-month sentence for fraud, Sultan also received a 16-week custodial sentence to be served consecutively for breach of a previous suspended sentence.

DVSA’s Head of Counter-Fraud and Investigations, Andy Rice, said:

“DVSA’s first priority is to protect everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.

“DVSA takes very seriously the fraudulent use of communication devices during the test process and works closely with the police to bring offenders to justice.

“Although instances of fraud are rare in relation to the 1.8 million theory tests taken each year, this case sends out a clear message that those who put road users and the public at risk by cheating will face prosecution.”