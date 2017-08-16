BREAKING: Incident has Sheffield travel agent 'in lockdown'

Have your say

A witness has reported seeing armed men running from the scene of an attempted robbery in Hillsborough this evening.

The incident happened at about 5.45pm at Thomson on Middlewood Road.

A man who contacted The Star said his stepson watched two men, one with a sawn-off shotgun, running from the scene.

He said the men, wearing white balaclavas, drove from the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf GTi.

They drove down Holme Lane, towards Penistone Road.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said his stepson was 'very shaken up' after witnessing the incident.

Another witness reported seeing the Thomson staff locked inside the building, with no-one allowed in our out of the premises.

A passer-by told The Star there was a 'head sized' hole in the travel agent's front door.

The man said police were 'all around the area', with officers conducting inquiries on Middlewood Road.

He also said police cars 'zoomed down' Holme Lane towards Penistone Road.