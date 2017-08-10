BREAKING: House sealed off after discovery of body in Sheffield

A house in Sheffield has been sealed off following the discovery of a body today.

South Yorkshire Police said the body of the 44-year-old man was discovered in a property in St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at 5.55am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

"At this time the man's death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances."