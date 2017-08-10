BREAKING: House sealed off after discovery of body in Sheffield

A house in Sheffield has been sealed off following the discovery of a body today.
South Yorkshire Police said the body of the 44-year-old man was discovered in a property in St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at 5.55am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a property on St Lawrence Road, Sheffield, at around 5.55am this morning, following reports the body of a man had been found.
"The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"At this time the man’s death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances."
