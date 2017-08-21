BREAKING: Guns stolen in raid in Doncaster

A number of guns were stolen during a raid of a property in Doncaster over the weekend, it has been revealed today.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of licensed firearms were taken from a property in Wakefield Road, Hampole, between 11pm on Saturday, August 19 and 6.30am the following day.

A gold Mitsubishi Shogun, jewellery, cash and electrical items were also stolen.

Damage was caused to the wall and gate of the property during the raid, according to the police.

Detective Constable Mark Parry, who is leading the investigation, said: “This incident, like all burglary offences, has caused distress to the victim and I would like to offer my reassurance it is being fully investigated by police.

“It is of urgent importance we recover the firearms taken and anyone with information about who may have the firearms, is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to identify the offenders and anyone who may have information about the burglary, has seen the stolen car, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, is asked to please contact police.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.