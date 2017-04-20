BREAKING: Girl, aged 16, died after being hit by train at Meadowhall

A girl, aged 16, died after she was struck by a train at Meadowhall.

The teenager was struck by a train at Meadowhall station at around 8pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Trains in South Yorkshire were halted for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to Meadowhall station at around 8pm yesterday to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

"We attended along with paramedics but sadly a 16-year-old girl died at the scene.

"Her next of kin has been informed.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."