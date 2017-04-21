BREAKING: Former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu dies after suffering heart attack

Former Sheffield United player Ugo Ehiogu has died after collapsing and suffering a heart attack.

The ex-England defender collapsed at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground yesterday, where he is the current under 23 coach, and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

But the club released a statement a short while ago to say that the 44-year-old died this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

They said: "It is with immediate sadness that we announce the passion of Ugo Ehiogu, our under 23 coach.

"Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning."

Ehiogu made more than 400 career appearances, including 26 games for the Blades during the 2008/09 season. He also won four England caps in a career spanning 20 years.