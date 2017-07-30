BREAKING: Fan 'hit by car' after Sheffield Wednesday vs Rangers game

Have your say

A football fan was reportedly hit by a car after today's match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers.

The incident is thought to have happened shortly after the end of the match at Hillsborough Stadium, which finished 2-0 to the Scottish visitors.

An eyewitness told The Star a fan had been hit by a black car and knocked to the ground between the South Stand and Hillsborough Park.

Supporters rushed to the man's aid and paramedics were called to the scene.

It is not yet known how badly he was injured.

More to follow.