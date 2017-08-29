BREAKING: Elderly man rescued after falling into Hillsborough Park lake

Have your say

An elderly man has been rescued after falling into a lake at Hillsborough Park this afternoon.

The air ambulance was called to Hillsborough Park at around 3pm after an elderly man reportedly fell into the lake.

Air Ambulance (s)

Eye-witnesses have reported that a man jumped into the lake to rescue the elderly man as paramedics arrived on the scene.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance said that the man suffered no major trauma in the incident and later stood down.

The man has now been taken to hospital.

More to follow.