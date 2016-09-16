BREAKING: Detectives confirm trip to Kos to search for Ben Needham

South Yorkshire Police teams are preparing to Travel to Kos to search for the remains of missing Ben Needham.

Ben's mum, Kerry Needham, claims detectives have told her to 'prepare for the worst' after a man came forward suggesting that Ben may have been crushed by a digger working close to the spot where the toddler was last seen alive 25 years ago.

Ben was 21 months old when he vanished from outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating on the Greek island in July 1991.

Claims that Ben may have been crushed and accidentally buried by a workman operating a digger on a building site near to the farmhouse are being taken seriously by South Yorkshire Police.

Material from the building plot was moved by the digger to two sites, which are both to be searched.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "South Yorkshire Police Officers will be travelling to Kos in the coming weeks to follow up new lines of enquiry as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Ben Needham on the island 25 years ago.

"A direct Greek media appeal made by officers in May this year on Kos prompted new information and lines of enquiry, which have been explored and investigated over the last three months.

"Working with the Greek Authorities, officers are now in a position to travel back to the island and commence digs at two sites close to where Ben was last seen."

Detective Superintendent Matt Fenwick, leading the investigation, said: “There will be planned operational activity at two locations on the island that have been identified as areas of interest to the investigation.

“We continue to keep an open mind and have updated Ben’s family about certain lines of enquiry we’re currently exploring.

“A dedicated policing team continues to work extremely hard to find answers for his family and keep them fully informed and supported throughout the investigation.”