BREAKING: Derby County issue lifetime ban to troll who mocked Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp over late son

Derby County have today confirmed the troll who posted vile abuse aimed at Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp has been banned for life.

As The Star reported earlier this week, Derby fan Jordan Byrne posted on Twitter mocking Sharp over the death of his infant son Luey, who was just two days old.

Derby condemned the abuse as "repulsive" and vowed to show "zero tolerance" to the supporter, who deleted his Twitter account after the vile tweets were widely shared.

And in a statement released today, the Pride Park club said: "Derby County can confirm that the club has issued a lifetime ban to the fan who posted abusive social media messages to Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp at the weekend.

"Club officials today tracked down Jordan Byrne and interviewed him regarding the tweets which mocked the death of Mr Sharp’s infant son, Luey Jacob.

"Byrne admitted that he was responsible for the posts which were published after Saturday’s game at Bramall Lane. While he apologised for his actions, Derby County stand firm that behaviour of this nature is entirely unacceptable and requires strong action.

"Consequently, the club has imposed a lifetime ban on this individual which prevents him attending any Derby County games – home and away – with immediate effect.

"Derby County condemns all forms of abuse and will act quickly to punish anybody who is responsible for this type of grossly offensive behaviour."

Byrne posted the tweets after Sharp scored twice for United in a 3-1 victory over Derby at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Sharp himself saw the messages, replying: "Don't s*** yourself now you have made the comments." Byrne then made his account private and removed his profile picture, before deleting his account.





Derby fans were quick to condemn Bryne's vile tweets. One, Belvoir Ram, tweeted: "Billy, so sorry to see his vile comments. He is not representative of DCFC, so sorry for your loss. Please don't associate him with Derby County."

Another, Joe Stevenson, added: "This person isn't representative of the human race, never mind DCFC. I hope it's been reported to the proper authorities." And Liam Wheeler replied to Sharp: "Don't even waste your time lad, as a Wednesday fan we're all with you. It's called humanity."

Luey Jacob died as a result of gastroschisis, which affects around 1 in 3,000 babies in the UK. Sharp and wife Jade set up the LJS Foundation in his memory, to support and fund research for gastroschisis, and Sharp poignantly played for Doncaster Rovers just days after Luey passed away. He scored a stunning goal against Middlesbrough and memorably unveiled a message under his shirt, reading: 'That's for you, son'.





Derby's director of communications, Paul Tyrell, told The Star yesterday: "This is utterly repulsive behaviour which we condemn unreservedly and apologise on behalf of the club to Billy and his family for any distress caused.

"We will contact Twitter to ask them to identity the culprit and seek police advice as to what punishment we can mete out to this individual. We appeal to our own supporters to help us in this matter.

"If the perpetrator can be formally identified, he can expect zero tolerance and the maximum punishment from Derby County for this grossly offensive behaviour."

