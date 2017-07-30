BREAKING: Body found in South Yorkshire thought to be missing man

Have your say

A body found in South Yorkshire is thought to be that of a missing man.

Robert Davies, aged 47, was last seen leaving his home in Whiston, Rotherham, at 8.20am on Wednesday.

But police believe a body found on Saturday is that of Mr Davies.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The body of a man has been found in Whiston today. Officers believe it to be that of Robert Davies, who went missing on Wednesday.

"A formal ID is yet to take place. His family has been informed, and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this time."

Our thoughts are with Mr Davies' family.