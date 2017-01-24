BREAKING: Around 160 Sheffield properties plunged into darkness in power cut

A power cut has plunged around 160 homes and businesses into darkness in south Sheffield.

The lights went out at about 3.35pm this afternoon in the areas of Parson Cross, Longley and Southey Green and they are not expected to be back on until about 6.45pm tonight.

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by a problem on the electricity network that supplies your area."