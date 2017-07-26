Bravery award for 'hero' Sheffield binman who saved pair from canal

A Sheffield binman who rescued two men from cold canal waters after a crash has been honoured with a bravery award.

Andy Sellars was working his usual shift in December last year when he saw a van crash into parked cars and overturn in Lumley Street, just outside the Veolia depot off the Parkway.

The Veolia depot.

The van driver and his passenger managed to get out of the vehicle, but as they were walking away they slipped down the nearby canal bank and fell into the water.

The two men quickly got into difficulty in the cold, deep canal. But trained lifesaver didn't hesitate and jumped straight into the water - without even taking off his boots.

"I kept my boots on because I didn’t know what was on the bottom of the canal, not to keep my feet warm in the icy water," joked Andy.

He dragged both men to the bank, where his crewmates helped pull them out. One man had swallowed a lot of water, so Andy had to put his first aid skills to the test.

Andy is congratulated by Veolia regional director for the north Phil Gilmour and Sheffield director Nigel Wilson.

He managed to help the man until paramedics arrived and took over.

Andy's employer was quick to recognise his efforts and gave him a Regional Hero Award in the 'saves the day' category.

Phil Gilmour is Veolia regional director for the north and presented Andy with the award.

He said: “Andy was the clear favourite for our Regional Hero Award in this category.

"He was nominated by many of his colleagues, and we all are extremely proud that his bravery, quick thinking and life-saving actions have been recognised."