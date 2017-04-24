Brave window cleaner spotted working 330ft in the air on Sheffield's tallest building

It was a case of 'don't look down' for one brave window cleaner as he was pictured tackling Sheffield's tallest building, St Paul's Tower.

St Paul's Tower was built in April 2011 and, at 32 stories and at 331 ft tall, overtook the Arts Tower as the tallest building in Sheffield.

Its towering size may be enough to put most cleaners off the task, but it didn't deter this particular worker.

The window cleaner was snapped by Sheffield resident Dave and posted on to Reddit on Sunday, April 16.

Redditors were left shocked after seeing the cleaner working in the top right of the picture, with many declaring the task would be too high for them.

There are more than 300 one and two-bedroom apartments located in the two linked towers.