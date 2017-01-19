Brave Lily-Mai’s fundraising

A Sheffield schoolgirl has raised more than £800 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, after suffering third degree burns.

Brave Lily-Mai Proctor was treated at Sheffield Children’s Hospital for three weeks last May after being scalded by boiling water, requiring skin grafts to treat burns which covered 12 per cent of her body.

Following her recovery, Lily-Mai, of Keadby in Scunthorpe, decided to raise money to buy toys for the burns unit where she was cared for.

Lily-Mai’s mum, Lisa, said: “It was Lily’s idea to raise money to buy toys for the unit. She just wanted to show how much she appreciated the care given to her by the nurses and doctors at the hospital. It was her way of giving back and helping to make things that bit easier for all the other children and their families.”

Lily-Mai and Lisa raised funds for the toys through a family fun day, which was held at Lily-Mai’s school last year. Students and parents from the school attended and a raffle was held which included prizes donated by several local businesses.

Lisa added: “We bought everything from rattles and building blocks for the younger children all the way up to a PS4 for the older patients. Lily brought some of her school friends with her when she came back to donate the toys so they could see where she was treated. They were fascinated and Lily loved showing them round and introducing them to her nurses.

“Lily has been scarred for life but she’s so brave. I think coming back was a process she needed to go through as what she’s been through has been so difficult emotionally as well as physically. We’re so proud of her.”