Brave Doncaster mum tells Race for Life of her cancer fight

Brave Doncaster mum Ashleigh Andrew handed hundreds of women lifesaving advice as Race for Life arrived in the borough at the weekend.

Ashleigh, aged 25, from Balby was the inspirational speaker at the event at Town Fields on Sunday, after fighting her own battle against cancer.

Ashleigh attended the event with her mum, Nicola Andrew, and her son, Bobbi Elliott, four, to take to the stage to tell people how she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer after her first ever smear test.

She was recently given the all clear after her treatment. Her mum was among those running the race.

Speaking on the stage, she asked the women taking part in the event to raise their hands if they had received an invitation for a smear test.

She told them: "If you're invited to your smear appointment, don't miss it. It is really important. It saved my life. Don't put it to one side."

In total, 900 people took part in the Race for Life, raising thousands of pounds between them for cancer research. Ashley did not run, because she is running in an event at Clumber Park.

Among the more unusual outfits on show at this year's race was a 16-legged caterpillar, a costume which contained eight people.

The caterpillar was created by sisters Cherie Lambert and Mary Lambert, who were raising money in memory of their dad, who died of cancer last Christmas.

They designed and made the caterpillar costume for their friends and family members to wear alongside them. Six friends and relatives joined them in the costume, and completed the course at a walking pace.

Nicki Embleton, of Cancer Research UK, said: "It was a really great day and the Doncaster ladies did us proud!"

