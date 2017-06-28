"Brace yourself for exciting tweets about gritting and bin collections," Doncaster Council tells Louis Tomlinson as he follows authority on Twitter

Doncaster Council has told homegrown global pop sensation Louis Tomlinson to be prepared to read "exciting tweets about gritting and bin collections" after the authority revealed the star now follows them on Twitter.

Doncaster Council could barely contain its excitement after the One Direction star added the authority to the 3,700 plus accounts he follows on Twitter.

Tweeting a picture showing that Louis was now among its 12,600 followers, the Council's @MyDoncaster account tweeted: "Thanks for the follow @Louis_Tomlinson. Brace yourself for exciting tweets about gritting and bin collections!" along with a thumbs up emoji.

Louis, who has nearly 25 million Twitter followers, has yet to respond to the council's tweet but fans picked up on the exchange with glee.

User @stacysayshey wrote: "Lucky!! I'm jelly. I bet you are happy.. I know I would be," while another user Laila added: "Haha Louis Tomlinson made ur day didn't he?"

Another user, Achuooo&Sweetcheeks‏ @18wrote: "He loves his Donny" and another added: "you really love him right? he is so cute haha."