Boys hunted over BB gun incident at Barnsley pond

A police hunt is underway for two boys who used a BB gun to threaten two other boys and to force them into a Barnsley pond.

Officers are investigating reports that two 11-year-old boys were forced to jump into a pond just off Tudor Street, Thurnscoe, by two older boys believed to have been 12 or 13.

The older boys are alleged to have had a BB gun, which they used to threaten their victims.

One of the younger boys was shot with the gun as he jumped into the water during the incident, which happened between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, September 23.

PC Simon Womersley said: “The two older boys are said to have been carrying a plastic BB gun, which they used to threaten the younger two, causing minor injuries to one boy after firing a pellet at him as he jumped into the water.

“Since the incident was reported to us we have been working closely with local schools and our partners to educate children and parents on the dangers of jumping into open water and the use of BB guns.

“At the time of the incident there were a number of people around the pit pond, including dog walkers and people who were fishing. I’d like to ask those people to contact us if they spoke to either of the two boys or witnessed the incident.

“Similarly, if anyone reading this thinks they know who was involved, please get in touch with us."

The two boys police want to speak to were white. One wore a red T-shirt and the other a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.