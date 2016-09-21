Boy who 'lives and breathes' football has been shown 'overwhelming' support after falling ill.

A charity football match to raise money for a 16 year old boy with leukemia will take place this Friday.

St Pius School in Wath upon Dearn has allowed some kindhearted former pupils the use of their field for an 11 a-side game.

Curtis Allen, 16, of Fircrest Way, was diagnosed with the disease three months ago. When his friends and fellow ex-pupils of St Pius found out they decided to take action.

Adele Evans, 16, of Larch Grove, Conisbrough and Jakob Taylor, 17, of Hoylake Drive, Swinton have been 'amazed' with the amount of help and support they have received since they announced the event on Facebook.

She said: "We are hoping for the game to kick off at around 5.30. Everyone who is playing will pay a minimum of £5, and we've asked all spectators to donate what they can. Two hundred people were invited, and they all shared the event on their pages so it should be quite a big turnout."

The money received will be used to buy Curtis some presents which might make his stay in hospital more bearable, with an i-pad being at the top of the list. Curtis 'lives and breathes football' and is a massive Liverpool supporter.

Many of Curtis' friends had been floating around the idea to put on a football match but it was Adele and Jakob, now attending Thomas Rotherham College, who approached the school.

He said: "Me and Adele said, we need to get this thing going. We spoke to some of our old teachers who said we could use the field for free, and it grew from there."

The match will be forty minutes each-way, with both sides having four subs. A former pupil and singer will be performing 'You'll never walk alone' before the game and another of Curtis' friends, a qualified referee, will be officiating the match.

Parent's and grand-parent's are also organizing a raffle which should take place at about 5pm.

Unfortunately, Curtis won't be able to attend because he has a low immune system at present, but some of his friends are planning to live- stream the match on the internet so he doesn't miss any of the action.

Curtis' Mum, Tracey Mason, 44, said: "The support and generosity we have received from Curtis' friend's is overwhelming. Our family is extremely grateful to everyone involved."