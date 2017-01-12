Boy suffers serious head injury in crash in Sheffield

A boy is in hospital with a serious head injury after he was struck by a car in Sheffield.

The 12-year-old was involved in a collision on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at 3pm yesterday.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance while police officers closed the road to carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

