Bows stolen from workshop near Sherwood Forest

A master longbow-maker is appealing for help after thieves broke into his workshop and stole about £10,000 of stock.

At least two burglars got inside Peter Bakewell's industrial unit in Worksop, close to Sherwood Forest, and took 20 bows and other equipment, sometime between 9.30pm on Thursday October 27, and 5am the following morning.

His traditionally-made wooden longbows are much sought-after in the archery community, with his signature Rebel models fetching £540 apiece.

Mr Bakewell, 74, said he believed the haul would be of little use to anyone outside the longbow world, as they are made for specific uses like field archery.

He said the theft has left him 'shocked and devastated'.

Mr Bakewell, who lives in Creswell, near Bolsover, Derbyshire, said: "My workshop is pretty isolated, so unless you know what was going on you wouldn't come here.

"They've gone in through a small window, into my machine room and cut a lock off, to get into my workshop.

"They've collected all the bows, arrows and finger-tabs they wanted, and got out through the gate.

"There's two sets of footprints outside, and some tyre tracks, but we think we've got them on CCTV."

He said the theft appeared to have been targeted as many of the tools had been left untouched.

Mr Bakewell has been manufacturing bows for 59 years and made all the competition bows for the Russians' 1972 Munich Olympic team.

He said the theft had left him wondering 'is it all worth it?'.

But he added the close-knit archery community had rallied around, together with friends and family, convincing him to carry on.

Anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.