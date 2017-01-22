Boozed-up woman gets a warning after she pushed her partner

A boozed-up woman has been given a warning after she went round to her partner’s home and pushed him.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Victoria Elliott, 35, of Hawthorne Street, Chesterfield, felt she had been provoked via messages sent by her partner on social media site Snapshot.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said the defendant had been in an on-off relationship with the complainant for about six months.

He added that she originally sent a text to her partner saying she had been sent home early from work because she had been drinking and he had visited her but he had left because she had become aggressive.

Mr Chapman added during the hearing on January 12 that she then visited her partner’s home a short time later where she pushed him.

Elliott told police she had been very drunk and had been drinking since 11am and she admitted that when she drinks she becomes angry and she had gone to confront her partner.

The defendant pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place after the incident on December 23, 2016.

She told the court: “He was sending a lot of messages on Snapshot and was trying to provoke me because he knew I had been drinking.

“I was really drunk on the night and should not have gone near him.”

District Judge Andrew Davison described the incident as a “low-level disagreement” and opted to sentence Elliott to a six month conditional discharge.

However, he warned her that if she re-offends in the next six months she will be re-sentenced for the drunk and disorderly offence alongside any new offence.

He also ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £105 victim surcharge.