Boots recall two types of dummies over fears they may be unsafe for babies

Boots have issued an urgent recall for two of their own baby soothers after discovering a 'potential manufacturing fault'.

The airflow soothers are intended for babies aged 0 to 6 months and the second is for babies older than six months.

Boots Baby Airflow Soothers - Picture: Boots

Parents have been urged to immediately return the two dummies after fears were raised they could be unsafe for newborns.

Boots said the recall was a precautionary measure and that no other products were affected.

A Boots spokesperson said: "The health and safety of our customers and patients is always our highest priority, and we want to make you aware that we’ve discovered a potential manufacturing fault in two Boots Baby Soothers.

"As a precautionary measure we are recalling these two Boots Baby Soothers so if you have bought these products please return them to our stores immediately for a refund or replacement with a similar item.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to offer our reassurances that as soon as a fault was identified as part of our quality control process we immediately removed these lines from sale.

"No other products are affected. If you have any further questions or concerns, leave a message, call Boots Customer Care on 0800 915 0004 or speak to your local Boots store team."