Boots pulls controversial 'benefits make-up' advert after campaign by South Yorkshire MP

A make-up advert which encourages customers to 'skip class not concealer' has been axed after sparking outrage.

The poster for Boots' Benefit's 'Boing' concealer shows a young woman having just woken up, holding an alarm clock.

Above the woman a message reads: 'Skip class not concealer.'

The advert sparked anger and hundreds of people took to Twitter and Facebook to vent their frustration at the campaign.

It has now been pulled from all Boots stores and other companies, including Debenhams, have also dropped the advert.

Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham and shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, slammed the campaign for "encouraging girls to value make-up over education."

She posted a letter she received from Boots online which read "Supporting young people to excel and reach their full potential is and always has been really important to us.

"On Friday last week, we issued an alert to our stockist stores to remove the campaign immediately, an action that was completed within 24 hours."

In a letter to the MP, managing director Ian Marshall said the company was "confident that our customers everywhere would know that this message was totally tongue in cheek."

He also apologised "if our messaging has been misinterpreted."