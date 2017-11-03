Bonfire Night policing plan in place to prevent mayhem in Sheffield

A special policing plan is in place in Sheffield this weekend in a bid to prevent Bonfire Night mayhem.

Recent years have seen an increase in Bonfire Night incidents and disorder, with major issues in Darnall and the Abbeydale Road area.

Last year, police chiefs said there was a reduction in offences reported and they want to drive the figure down further this weekend.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, who is overseeing the operation in Sheffield, said: “With Bonfire Night falling on a Sunday this year, we know there will be many of you who are attending or hosting fireworks displays on Friday and Saturday as well.

“In previous years, we have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour and firework-related crime and disorder, particularly in areas of Sheffield.

"Last year, thanks to some early intervention and great partnership working across agencies, we saw a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour and associated crime over the Bonfire Night period.

“However, we’re not resting on our laurels and there are policing plans in place across Sheffield and South Yorkshire for the entire weekend. We will respond robustly to any reports of anti-social behaviour and any individual found in possession of fireworks that shouldn’t be, or is using them to commit crime, will be appropriately dealt with."

He added: “We will not tolerate behaviour that potentially puts lives at risk and I want to stress again how dangerous fireworks are.

"You can seriously harm yourself and other people if you misuse them or try to set them off in a busy place without considering safety advice.”

Fireworks can be let off between 7am and 11pm. On Bonfire Night, they can be let off between 7am and midnight.

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess a firework and it is illegal for anyone to set them off, including sparklers, in the street or public places.

Chief Supt Morley added: “In support of our colleagues at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, I’d also remind everyone not to leave any rubbish or items outside your home that could be seized by opportunistic individuals to start a fire.

“If you do have anything like this, ensure it’s out of sight or locked away and ideally stored away from your home.

“We want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable Bonfire Night weekend, making the most of the events on offer across the region, but we also want everyone to do this safely and without injury.”