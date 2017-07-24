Bogus workmen jailed for taking £2,000 from South Yorkshire pensioner for clearing guttering

Three men who took £2,000 from an elderly woman after performing minor repairs at her home have been jailed.

Thomas Maughan, aged 32, of Sheffield, William Hilton, 32, of Mexborough, and Paul Birch, 43, of Sheffield, took the money from the 89-year-old after clearing out the guttering of her home in Rotherham.

The trio defrauded the woman £2,000 and then drove her to the Natwest bank in Wickersley, Rotherham, where they attempted to gain a further £1,500 from her.

After recognising the victim from her earlier visit, the bank teller took the woman to one side before quickly alerting police.

Detective Constable Doug McGraghan said: "The quick-thinking members of staff at the branch prevented the offenders from getting more money and presented officers with an opportunity to apprehend the men, as they attempted to leave the area."

Maughan and Hilton were jailed for eight months and Birch was sentenced to nine-months’ detention when they appeared in Sheffield Crown Court on July 20.