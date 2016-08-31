Body recovered in search for South Yorkshire men at Didcot power station collapse site

A body has been recovered from the collapsed boiler house at Didcot power station.

The families of three men, two of which are from Rotherham, have been missing since the disaster in February. They were informed of the discovery earlier today, Thames Valley Police said.

The person has not yet been formally identified.

Demolition workers Ken Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, and Chris Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, have been missing since the building in Oxfordshire partially collapsed around six months ago.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "The safe recovery of the body will take place and the disaster victim identification process will commence.

"The person has not yet been formally identified and this will be a matter for the coroner.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of the missing men and we would ask that their privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time."

The body of Michael Collings, 53, who was also killed by the disaster, has previously been recovered from the wreckage.

The building was previously too unstable to be approached and a 50-metre exclusion zone was set up around the site.