Body of teenage girl found near Doncaster

The body of a teenager has been found by police officers searching for a missing girl.

A police team looking for 16-year-old Maisie Cousin-Stirk, who was reported missing from her Bassetlaw home in Nottinghamshire on Monday, discovered a body yesterday.

The discovery was made in Misterton, close to Doncaster.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers from Nottinghamshire Police are supporting Maisie's family.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesman said "Officers who were searching for missing 16-year-old Maisie Cousin-Stirk have found a body.

"Officers made the discovery while searching in Misterton at around 5am on Tuesday

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but police are liaising closely with Maisie’s family who have asked for privacy at this time.

"Officers are not treating the death as suspicious."