Body identified in search for South Yorkshire men at Didcot power station collapse site

A body has been identified in the search for three men, two of them from South Yorkshire.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the body recovered from the power station wreckage was that of Chris Huxtable from Swansea.

Mr Huxtable, 34, had been missing since the collapse in February, and his body was discovered on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said his family has been informed and are now being supported by specially trained officers.

A joint police and Health and Safety Executive investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of his death.

The search continues for missing Rotherham demolition workers Ken Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, who have been missing since the building in Oxfordshire partially collapsed.

The body of Michael Collings, 53, who was also killed by the disaster, has been recovered from the wreckage.

The building was previously too unstable to be approached and a 50-metre exclusion zone was set up around the site.