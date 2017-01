Emergency services were called to a supermarket car park following the discovery of a body.

A 59-year-old man was found unresponsive in a silver Nissan Micra on the car park of the Tesco Extra store, Woodfield Plantation, Balby, Doncaster, at 7.05pm yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The coroner for Doncaster has been informed.