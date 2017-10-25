Boat, tyres and car set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

A boat was torched in an arson attack in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze at The Circle, New Rossington, was discovered at 12.05am.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the incident.

In the early hours of this morning they also dealt with a pile of rubbish set alight to the rear of a takeaway in Monkwood Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

They also dealt with a car set alight in Ronksley Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, this morning.

Last night, Sheffield firefighters dealt with a number of tyres set alight in an outbuilding in Maltravers Road, Arbourthorne and rubbish found burning in March Street, Darnall.

Barnsley firefighters dealt with a two bins set on fire in a storage area in Springfield Street, Barnsley and a park bench set alight in Harborough Hill Road.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.