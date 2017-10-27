Blu is a ‘hidden gem’ at awards

A bistro & coffee house has been described as a ‘hidden gem’ by judges at the Chesterfield 2017 Food and Drink Awards.

Chatsworth Road’s Blu Bistro & Coffee House was finally named Chesterfield’s Restaurant of the Year, after previously being shortlisted for the award for the past four years.

The family-owned restaurant is one of 12 bars, restaurants, food producers, cafes and individuals to scoop an accolage across 13 categories at the recent awards event, organised by Destination Chesterfield.

Describing their visit to Blu, judges revealed: “From the minute we were greeted, to the end of the evening, the whole experience was a sheer delight. A truly exciting, gastronomic journey. The cooking techniques were outstanding, as were the combinations of flavours.”

More than 250 people attended what has become the biggest night of the year for Chesterfield’s food and drink community. Held in association with The Chesterfield College Group, the awards are designed to also be a hands-on learning experience for the College’s hospitality students who both prepare the two course menu and serve at the sell-out event each year.

Celebrity baker and couture cake maker to royalty and the A List, Mich Turner MBE hosted the awards ceremony last week, which was held at Chesterfield College’s Heart Space Building.

Delhi 41, based on Sheffield Road on Whittington Moor, also celebrated multiple success on the night when it retained the International Restaurant of the Year title for a record four consecutive years. Since the category was introduced to the awards line up in 2014, Delhi 41 has won every single year. Matlock-based restaurant Stones, also retained its title of Best Out of Town for the second consecutive year.

Julie Richards, principal of Chesterfield College said: “Congratulations to everyone who was nominated as a finalist this year and well done to all the winners. It is an honour for the college to play such a big part in this celebration of the local food and drink industry, and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the college’s catering and hospitality department.”

Dominic Stevens, manager of Destination Chesterfield, said: “Once again the Food and Drink Awards were a runaway success with more new names appearing in the winners roll alongside established names. This is a reflection of how the town’s food and drink scene is both growing and evolving.”