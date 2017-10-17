Blind Sheffield couple's big thanks for fundraising after devastating burglary

A blind couple say a fundraising campaign to help them get back on their feet after a devastating home burglary has 'restored their faith in people'.

Frank and Nicola Gardner told how they felt 'totally violated' after thieves broke into their Waterthorpe home and stole nearly £5000 in cash and jewellery.

But after reading about the couple's ordeal in The Star, anonymous well-wishers have set up an online fundraising page in a bid to help them bounce back.

Mr Gardener, aged 54, was beaming with praise for those who have chosen to help them.

He said: "Given what happened, something like this really restores your faith in people.

"People have been so good to us since the burglary. People have stopped us in the street and asked us in the gym how we are doing. We want to say thank you."

The Just Giving page has so far raised £170 towards a £200 target thanks to individual donations by 19 people in the last few days.

The page was set up by Dan Woodhouse, who described the couple as "kind, polite and lovely people."

He added: "When we heard about the horrible burglary they suffered we felt we had to do something."

The couple had been out enjoying a debate on religion and atheism as part of the Off The Shelf literary festival at Sheffield Cathedral when the burglary happened sometime between 6.20pm and 10pm on Tuesday, October 10.

When they returned home they noticed they had been broken into when they felt that the locks had been knocked out of the front door.

Once inside the couple discovered about £3500 worth of gold chains, necklaces, earrings, engagement rings and bracelets had been taken from Mrs Gardner's jewellery box in their bedroom.

They had also pinched £1150 in cash.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gardners