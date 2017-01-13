Sheffield United have wished club legend Alan Birchenall a speedy recovery after he was taken to hospital after collapsing at an awards ceremony.

"The Birch," 71, played for the club in the 1960s and is today in hospital in Leicester after he complained of feeling unwell at the sports awards bash last night.

A Sheffield United statement read: 'Birch' was taken to hospital where he is now receiving treatment.

"Alan is a great character who, despite is legendary status with the Foxes (Leicester City) where he is still Club Ambassador, still has immense love for the Blades where he started his League career.

"All Alan's friends and extended football family at Bramall Lane wish him a very speedy recovery."



