Bins set alight at South Yorkshire shopping arcade

Firefighters were called out to a South Yorkshire shopping arcade after three bins were set alight this morning.

The bins were found burning at the Birlington Arcade, Barnsley town centre, at 3.45am.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

