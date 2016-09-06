Bins set alight at South Yorkshire shopping arcade

Firefighters were called out to a South Yorkshire shopping arcade after three bins were set alight this morning.
The bins were found burning at the Birlington Arcade, Barnsley town centre, at 3.45am.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Sheffield teacher, 41, dies after tragic classroom accident
Sheffield broadband speeds are slower than villages in Eastern Europe
Sheffield student caught up in Eddie Izzard bereft theft attack
Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder eyes up two out-of-contract players
Sheffield Wednesday: Free agent Urby Emanuelson set to join the Owls until the end of the season