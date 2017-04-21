Bikers to turn out in force for funeral of Sheffield man

Motorcyclists are expected to turn out in force for the funeral of a Sheffeld biker killed in a crash on his way to a charity ride.

Sam Pickering, aged 20, died in a crash in Oughtibridge last Sunday morning when he was riding his grey Yamaha motorbike along Langsett Road North, near to the junction with Bedford Road.

He was on his way to meet hundreds of other motorcyclists for a charity bike ride in Sheffield, where bikers donate eggs and cash each year for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Fellow bikers have been asked to accompany his coffin on the day of his funeral as he is taken from Stocksbridge to Grenoside Cemetorium on Saturday, May 6.

They have been asked to gather at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge, from 9.30am, ready to leave at 10.30am to join the funeral cortege.

The funeral service is due to start at 11am.

At a bikers' meeting this week around £2,000 was collected in Sam's memory.

A donation will be made to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Posting on an online JustGiving page set up to raise money, Jacqueline Mills said: "He was a lovely lad. Only met him last year but he made an impression. He was a lot of fun."

Rachel Briggs described Sam's death as 'heartbreaking'.

Connor Brooke said he was 'an amazing lad who never failed to make everyone around him smile'.

And Trish Harrison added: "An amazing young man, you will be missed by so many and the world was so much richer for having you in it."